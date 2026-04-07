Six-month long construction project on County Road 157 starts April 13

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — A six-month long construction project on County Road 157 is set to start on Monday, April 13.

The work involves bridge removal, culvert replacements, road reconstruction, paving, and turf establishment according to the Stearns County Department of Highways.

Albany and Freeport drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes during the construction project.

Interstage I-94 will be used as the posted detour. Dates and timeframe are dependent on the weather.