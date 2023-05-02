Sixteen-Year-Old Sent To Hospital With Life Threatening Injuries In Saint Joseph

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A 16-year-old received life threatening injuries from a scary car crash in Saint Joseph.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports that at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, a car traveling northbound on Highway 23 collided with a car going southbound on Highway 23 at the I-94 eastbound ramp.

Sixteen-year-old Abdirehin Iman received treatment at the St. Cloud Hospital after suffering life threatening injuries. Abdirehin did not wear a seatbelt.

Eighteen-year-old Sayidali Iman traveled southbound on Highway 23 with five other passengers, including Abdirehin and 16-year-old Sakariye Isse, before the crash. Isse received treatment at the St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Isse also did not wear a seatbelt.

Forty-nine-year-old Peggy Dahl of Paynesville traveled northbound on Highway 23 before receiving non-life threatening injuries at the time of the crash.

The state patrol the road conditions were dry and the case is closed.