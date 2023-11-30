Slippery roads Wednesday kill one woman in Stearns County two-car crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

COLLEGEVILLE TWP., Minn. — A two-car crash in Stearns County killed one woman after she lost control of her car from the slippery roads Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on County Road 9 in Collegeville Township.

Stearns County Sheriffs say 64-year-old Susan Lemke of Avon approached the curve on County Road 9 near County Road 156 when she lost control of her car. That’s when she crashed head-on into the work truck of 31-year-old Austin Weaver of Royalton.

At the scene, deputies found Lemke pinned in her vehicle about 40 yards from the crash site. Weaver was in the ditch.

The local fire department freed Lemke and provided life-saving measures, but ultimately pronounced her dead at the scene.