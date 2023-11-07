Slow down, move over for any stopped flashing light vehicle

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers they must move over one full lane away not only for stopped emergency vehicles but for any stopped vehicle.

The law expanded this year to now require drivers to move over not only for flashing emergency vehicles but for stalled or disabled vehicles with lights flashing.

The same goes for drivers if they see at least one person outside the stalled or disabled vehicle.

If drivers are unable to move over, they must reduce their speed as they drive past.