Small Shed Fire in Lake Henry Results in Moderate Damage

By Blake Theisen / KVSC News Director / @btheisen24

A small shed started on fire yesterday evening at a home in Lake Henry Township.

The Strearns County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire started at roughly 4:35 p.n. at the home of 80-year-old Paynesville native, Louis Leyendecker. Leyendecker was burning papers in a stove in his wood shed when the fire started. Leyendecker says that he went into his house and quickly noticed that his shed had started on fire.





The Lake Henry Fire Department put out the blaze and reported that the shed sustained moderate damage. No one was injured.