Snow Covered Fence Post Injures Snowmobiler Near Holdingford

KVSC Staff report

A Holdingford man was injured on Saturday afternoon after his snowmobile hit a buried fence post.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a snowmobile crash east of County Road 17 and 147thAvenue, located a bit northeast of the Holdingford. The snowmobile driver had hit a fence post and injured his lower leg.

Google maps

Authorities located 27-year-old Clayton Dobmeier in the south ditch of County Road 17. He had a substantial lower left leg laceration from the metal fence post. Numerous fence posts in the area were partially snow covered with only about eight inches exposed.

In this accident, the fence post came through the bottom of the snowmobile and struck Dobmeier’s leg causing the laceration.

After being treated on scene, he was transported to the hospital by a private party.