Snow Headed to Central Minnesota Sunday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

For the first time this winter season we’re expecting more than a dusting of snow in central Minnesota later this weekend.

St. Cloud State University professor of meteorology emeritus Bob Weisman is forecasting between a dusting to up to two inches of snow near St. Cloud Sunday. Keep in mind if you have travel plans, other parts of north and northwestern Minnesota have the potential of 4 to 12 inches.

Weisman is forecasting that the storm is forecast to track across central Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. To its north, there will be the potential of a major snowfall, enough to call out the snowplows.

Keep in mind the system can shift and he adds a small amount of change in the storm track could produce drastically different accumulations. There is the potential of between 3 and 6 inches of snow in Lake of the Woods, Grand Forks, Bemidji, and International Falls with over 6 inches of snow likely in the Boundary Waters.

Duluth and the North Shore could see as much as between 8 and 12 inches of snow. If you have weekend travel plans you should be aware after the snow winds down Sunday night, the winds will pick up to 15-30 MPH with gusts over 40 MPH, so any area with substantial accumulation will see continued travel problems due to blowing and drifting snow Sunday night into a good part of Monday.