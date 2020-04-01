Snow-Rain Mix Heading to Central Minnesota This Weekend

Central Minnesota could see snow mixing with rain this weekend, starting Thursday.

According to St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman, another major precipitation-producer is on the way. He expects it to start Thursday afternoon through Friday, with colder air moving in towards the back half of the storm. This could raise the possibility that we see frozen precipitation at the end of the storm.

Weisman is not ready to forecast accumulating ice in central Minnesota yet, but wants people to be aware if they have travel plans for Thursday night and Friday.

The Red River Valley and northwestern Minnesota will have the best chance to see snowfall during the storm, like St. Cloud experienced last weekend. You can check out Weisman’s forecast, updated daily online.