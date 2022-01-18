Snowmobile Crash Near Albany Friday Sends One to Hospital

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Last Friday Stearns County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a snowmobile crash on the Lake Wobegon Trail near Albany.

The call came in at around 5:30 p.m. with the description of a man riding a snowmobile who went off the trail and ran into a tree. That crash happened a quarter mile east of State Highway 238 near 360th Street in Albany.

According to deputy’s report the man had injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with apparent injuries to his arm and leg. The driver is 44-year-old Jason Panek of St. Stephen.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albany Fire Department and Melrose ambulance.