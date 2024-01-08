Snowplows out in Wright County for winter storm system

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — With a winter storm in the forecast, the Wright County Highway Department is staying ahead of it.

Between noon and 4 p.m. Monday, snowplows will be out on Wright County roads.

They will be treating the county highway system to prevent icing as the winter storm system is expected to bring one to two inches of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

If needed, the Department says snowplows will be out overnight to clear the snow and slick spots prior to the Tuesday morning commute.

They want to remind drivers to share the road and give additional room to snowplows.