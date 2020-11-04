Softball Team Captains Have been Released for Next Season

By Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

With the softball season coming up in a few month’s, the team captains have been announced for this upcoming season.

The four captains will be Maya Keating (R SR.), Lauren Kirchberg (R SO.), Jasmin Estrada (R SO.), and Megan Conrads (SR.). Keating and Conrads will be serving as captains for consecutive seasons alongside first time captains Kirchberg and Estrada.

Estrada, Keating, and Conrads finished as the top three hitters in batting average last season as well as Keating finishing tied for second in stolen bases before the season was cancelled after twenty-two games back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kirchberg, who is the lone pitcher to be named a captain for the 2020-2021 season, finished with a 3-2 W/L record and a 3.22 ERA and 41 1/3 innings pitched during the shortened season.

The schedule for next season has yet to be determined.