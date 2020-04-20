South Haven Man Injured in Dirt Bike Accident Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a man who crashed his dirt bike on Saturday.

At around 1:22 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene of a home just south of St. Augusta and found 41-year-old Kody Schmidt of South Haven on the ground after crashing his bike. Schmidt was riding through a field on his property when he lost control and fell on his knee, causing an upper leg injury.

Schmidt was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment on his injury.