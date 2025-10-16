Space Monkey Mafia Plays Monday Night Live on October 20

The 35th season of Monday Night Live continues on October 20 with a set by Space Monkey Mafia.

Quickly closing in on their tenth anniversary as a band, Space Monkey Mafia have developed a huge following for their horn-blasting, high-energy rock sound. They’re known for exciting, headlong live shows that pledges to keep audiences skanking and hollering for years to come. We can’t wait to see what they do in the KVSC Performance Studio.

Monday Night Live with Space Monkey Mafia airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.