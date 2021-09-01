Speeding Fatalities In MN Up 32% In 2021

Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Speeding continues to be the biggest hazard on Minnesota roads, and has increased from 32% of traffic deaths last year to 40 percent so far this year

Since 2021, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports there have been a total of 303 traffic fatalities, which is up from 240 last year at this time.

The second deadliest hazard facing Minnesotans on the road so far this year is drunk driving. Fatalities are down from 36% of driving fatalities last year.

Traffic Safety Director Mike Hansen reminded Minnesotans That driving safe isn’t an option, but a responsibility, “It’s not a homework assignment, you don’t get a do-over. We all need to drive smart to keep our family, friends and neighbors alive,”.

