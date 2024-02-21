Spring load restrictions start midnight on Monday for Wright County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that spring load restrictions on Wright County roads will begin at midnight on Monday, Feb. 26.

The purpose of spring load restrictions is to extend the life of county roads and highways during the spring when frost comes out of the ground and roadbeds are their most vulnerable.

The Highway Department will announce in advance when restrictions will end. Typically, they’re in place for six to eight weeks, but in some years they’re less.

Since 2011, 2024 marks the second-earliest date that the load restrictions have been in place.

The earliest date was back in 2017 with restrictions that began on Feb. 21.