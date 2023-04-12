Spring’s Arrival Means Road Closures in St. Cloud

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

It is that time of the year now that when spring has arrived road construction season is getting started.

There are several upcoming road closures and road work projects that are starting in St. Cloud.

On Thursday, April 13 th , northbound traffic lanes on 10 th Avenue North between West St. Germain Street and 1 st Street North will be closed during the morning hours due to unloading heavy equipment in the area.

, northbound traffic lanes on 10 Avenue North between West St. Germain Street and 1 Street North will be closed during the morning hours due to unloading heavy equipment in the area. Beginning on Monday, April 17 th , the intersection of 4 th Street SE and Lincoln Avenue SE will be closed due to utility construction at this intersection. The closure is expected to last until Friday, April 21 st .

, the intersection of 4 Street SE and Lincoln Avenue SE will be closed due to utility construction at this intersection. The closure is expected to last until Friday, April 21 . Also Beginning on Monday, April 17th, 4th Street SE from Lincoln Avenue SE and West Highway 10 Frontage Road will be closed due to planned utility construction. The closure is expected to last until approximately mid-May, weather permitting. Access will be maintained to those who live, work, visit or shop within this project area; however, expect changes and use of alternate entrances, and follow road signs.

The road construction on the Highway 10/23 Interchange will also start on Monday April 17th.

Highway 10 will have periodic lane closures on both directions between Benton Drive SE and 15th Avenue SE. Crews will construct temporary lanes, crossovers and make repairs to the road surface for future traffic movements in May.

Highway 23 will have periodic lane closures on both directions between Wilson Avenue and 25th Avenue NE. Construction will be focused West of the bridge between Wilson Avenue and Lincoln Avenue SE through May.