CentraCare St. Benedict’s Community to Have New Owners

Grace Jacobson / News Director

CentraCare announced its St. Benedict’s Community ownership transition Thursday.

The St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud, Monticello and Sartell will soon be owned by Ecumen, a nonprofit leader of senior housing and care services.

CentraCare says they “chose Ecumen because of its outstanding reputation, and its commitment to the tradition of the St. Benedict’s Community.”

Founded in 1862, Ecumen own 31 senior living communities throughout Minn. and serves more than 27,000 people annually.

CentraCare President and CEO Ken Holmen says they “believe this change…will open the door for even more services and support for residents, families and staff.”

CentraCare plans for St. Benedict’s Community to join Ecumen by late 2023.