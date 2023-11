By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Ring in the holiday season with the City of St. Cloud!

The City will be hosting its 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

It’s scheduled for 5 p.m. with the annual Weihnachtsmarkt event to follow.

The Minnesota Center Chorale will be there and festivities go until 8 p.m.