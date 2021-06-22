St. Cloud Area July 4th Fireworks Shines Light On New Honorary Commissioner

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee announces Leighton Broadcasting as 2021 Honorary fireworks Commissioner.

Tom Richardson, the Fireworks Committee Board President, says Leighton Broadcasting has been supporting St. Clouds July 4th fireworks for many years and does so much for so many.

This years fireworks celebration takes place at both Wilson and Hester park’s located in St. Cloud with events kicking off at 2 p.m.

Food vendors and educational activities for kids of all ages are being hosted at both parks during the day. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. and can be seen from both locations.

The St. Cloud fireworks show is the longest running and largest attended event in the St. Cloud area and is funded only by donations. for more information or to donate visit the St. Cloud Fireworks website.