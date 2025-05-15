St. Cloud Area School District 742 and other organizations come together to help St. Cloud area families

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Volunteers and partnering organizations are coming together to help families in the St. Cloud area who are struggling with food insecurity.

St. Cloud Area School District 742 is partnering with the Rotary Club of St. Cloud and Feeding Area Children Together (FACT) to pack and distribute 500 free food boxes to families.

The boxes will include shelf-stable family-sized food items that are pork and peanut free.

The boxes will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025 on a first-come, first-served basis at FACT headquarters at 2625 Clearwater Road in St. Cloud.

If a family is unable to pick up a box, they can request delivery at http://www.stcloudfact.org/free-food-boxes.

Requesting delivery does not guarantee that a box will be available.