St. Cloud Area School District 742 Knocking on Doors and Handing Out Goodie Bags Tuesday

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Area School District 742 staff are welcoming new families to the district by knocking on doors and handing out goodie bags on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Administrators say each student will receive a swag bag with goodies, a welcome letter and a book for elementary aged kids or affirmation cards for secondary students.

Staff says it’s one more step the district is taking to create a safe, caring and engaging climate and culture for students and their families.