St. Cloud Area School District Announces 20-21 School Plans

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Superintendent Willie Jett and district administration of St. Cloud Area Schools have announced three different models for families and students as a part of their back-to-school plan.

The plan was made in alignment with Governor Walz’s Safe Learning Plan, current local health data and feedback gathered from staff, families and students. District 742 has created three learning models that will include in-person, hybrid and distance learning.

The hybrid learning model will have students receiving a combination of in-person and distance learning. Students will attend school two days weekly and three days online.

Kindergarten through 2nd grade students, and some students receiving Special Education and English Language instruction, will attend school in-person, four days each week.

Families also have the option of enrolling their students in the St. Cloud Area Schools Distance Learning Academy. This is a year-long distance learning option for the students and once families opt in to the Distance Learning Academy they must commit for the entire school year.

Parents will receive emails and communications on how to sign up their students for the model of their choice as well as busing transportation if needed.