St. Cloud Area School District announces changes for 2025-2026 school year

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Superintendent Laurie Putnam announced administrative changes for St. Cloud Area School District that will be in effect for the 2025-2026 school year.

Laura Steabner, the director of E-5 Education, will be leaving the district to accept a new position in her home district.

Two curriculum director positions have been combined into a Director of E-12 Education position.

Anna Willhite, the current Principal at Kennedy Community School, will serve as the Director of E-12 Education starting July 1, 2025.

Hillary Johnson will be moving from her role as the Director of Secondary Education into the role of Activities Director for Tech High School. She will start in this position on July 1, 2025.

Her 20 years as an educator, 25 years of coaching, and her leadership roles showcase her commitment to fostering excellence both academically and athletically.