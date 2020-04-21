St. Cloud Area School District Announces New Principal at Clearview and Madison Elementary Schools

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Area School District has announced new changes to their administrative staff for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

District Superintendent Willie Jett has appointed Meredith Boucher as the new Principal at Clearview Elementary School. Boucher has been a part of the district for over 20 years as a math teacher, academic coach, administrative intern and assistant principal.

Jett also appointed Tim Finkbeiner as the Interim Principal at Madison Elementary School. Finkbeiner moved to the St. Cloud Area School District last year and brings seven years of elementary teaching and 15 years of elementary principal experience. This past year, Finkbeiner was the Interim Assistant Principal at Tech High School.

Both new hires will begin working in the spring to ensure a smooth transition.