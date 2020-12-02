St. Cloud Area School District Opens Homework Hubs For Distance Learning

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For St. Cloud Area School District students, distanced learning has just gotten easier.

Throughout St. Cloud various homework hubs have been placed to offer assistance to students.

The St. Cloud School District has been working in partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs and with support from the United Way and the Local Activities Education Foundation (LEAF) to establish these hubs.

LEAF donated a total of $15,584 to the school district for mobile

hotspots and Chromebooks for students to use during distance learning.