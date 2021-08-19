St. Cloud Area School District Votes in favor of Masks

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Area School District announced last night at the Board of Education meeting that District 742 voted in favor of masking recommendations 6-1. This will take effect on Monday, Aug. 23.

The school districts decision is in accordance with the CDC and local health officials as a way to reduce quarantines and help keep students in school.

Universal masking will be required by all students and adults inside district buildings and using district transportation.

District Superintendent Jett Willie said, “The benefits of continuous in-person learning are clear, whether related to academic achievement or social and emotional well-being. We believe universal masking provides the best option to meet that goal.”

Under the back to school plan preschool through grade 12 students will return to learn in person five days a week. Covid protocols will remain in place as a way to decrease transmission including masking, social distancing, and proper hand-washing and respiratory etiquette.