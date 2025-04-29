St. Cloud Area School District will host a year-end celebration

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Area School District is partnering with United Way of Central Minnesota and other organizations to host a year-end celebration.

There will be student performances, professional artists, cultural music and dance, family workshops, interactive art activities, and a “Walk of Fame” showcasing the district’s community partners.

The celebration will also serve as a heartfelt thank-you to the St. Cloud community for its support in passing the Apollo High School bond referendum.

A highlight of the event will be a recognition of Superintendent Laurie Putnam, recently named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

The event will be held at Apollo High School on Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for all attendees.