St. Cloud Area Schools Limit Access Due to COVID-19

The school superintendents of St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids met Thursday to form a COVID-19 plan for K-12 schools.

The have enacted a number of protocols, with a primary one limiting and eliminating school visitors. Going forward only school district personnel, defined as being on payroll or contract, are permitted inside the district’s schools. No volunteers or visitors are permitted in the schools at this time.

Parents and families can still follow beginning and end of day drop off or pick up of students, but all other access in the day is limited to scheduled school business.

All school planned and sponsored public events are cancelled until further notice at time. Field trips and community education classes in all school are cancelled. If you are part of an external organization that uses a school building, they are limiting access as well.

Finally, if a family member or student has been exposed to COVID-19, they must communicate with their school district before returning to school. The superintendents are monitoring the pandemic and will keep the community informed of any developments or new decisions.