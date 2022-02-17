St. Cloud Area Schools No Longer Requiring Masks On School Grounds

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Starting today masking is optional in St. Cloud Area Schools after the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Superintendent Willie Jett says due to the federal transportation mandate masks will still be required on school buses and district vehicles.

Jett adds they will continue to employ mitigation strategies including encouraging good hand hygiene, using enhanced ventilation and requesting that people stay home when ill. Schools will also be providing KN-95 masks for students and staff.

If a student or staff member is returning to school following a 5-day quarantine they must continue to wear a mask on days 6-10.

Contact tracing of COVID-19 cases will be completed if 3 or more cases occur in a classroom or an individual school reaches a 5% positivity rate.