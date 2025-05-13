St. Cloud area youth are offered the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship thorugh summer program

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A weeklong program will give Teens in the St. Cloud area an opportunity to explore the world of entrepreneurship this summer.

The Business and Entrepreneur Exploring Post is an immersive program from June 9 to June 13, 2025.

The program is open to anyone between 14-20 years old.

Participants will spend five days visiting a variety of businesses throughout the St. Cloud area, learning about marketing, management, finance, human resources, and more.

Each day, attendees will receive direct interaction with local professionals, hands-on learning activities, and real-world skill-building experiences..

Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, visit bsacmc.org/exploring.