St. Cloud Baseball Ranked 6th in Preseason Poll While Adding Three New Faces

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

St. Cloud State’s Baseball Team was ranked 6th in the NCBWA Preseason Central Region Poll. The Huskies received 60 points in the first poll of the season.

Sam Riola flips his Helmet after hitting a walk-off homerun last year. Photo Credit: St. Cloud State University Athletics

The Huskies were one of three NSIC teams represented in the poll. Augustana was ranked third with 120 votes and Minnesota State was ranked fourth in the central region with 104 points.

This poll comes out a week after St. Cloud announced a handful of transfers that they would add to their lineup this season in Otto Grimm, Garrett Bevacqua, and Peyton VanBeck.

Otto Grimm is a grad student who comes to the Huskies with two years of eligibility left after his career with the University of Minnesota. The left-handed hitter played 124 games for the Gophers and owned a .270 batting average last year with a .378 on-base percentage.

Garrett Bevacqua is transferring to St. Cloud after three years of playing at two different junior colleges. Bevacqua excelled in his 57 games earning a .392 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage. Bevacqua is the son of Kurt Bevacqua who played 15 seasons in the MLB and played in the 1984 World Series.

Finally St. Cloud added a left handed pitcher, Peyton VanBeck from North Dakota State. VanBeck is a star pitcher for the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Elrosa Saints. Over the Summer Vanbeck posted a scalding 1.90 ERA in 12 starts. He struck out 89 batters over 85.1 Innings this summer for the saints leading the team to a MBA Class C State tournament appearance.

St. Cloud starts their season next month on Feb. 3 when they travel to Joplin, Missouri to face Southwest Baptist and Missouri Southern State.