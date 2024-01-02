St. Cloud Christmas tree pickup: Jan. 8 & 22

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — With the Christmas holiday over, some St. Cloud residents can get rid of their Christmas tree through a collection service.

The City of St. Cloud Public Works Department will be collecting Christmas trees on Monday, Jan. 8 and Monday, Jan. 22. Only St. Cloud residents who use the City’s refuse and recycling system are eligible.

For pickup, make sure to:

Remove all decorations or other attachments.

Attach a clear City yard waste bag to the tree and make it clearly visible to collection crews. A green bag is also acceptable. The bag can be tied to a branch or around the lower trunk.

Place the three in a normal refuse collection area by 6 a.m. on either Monday.

Wreaths and trees with stands, lights, decorations or other attachments will not be accepted.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department.