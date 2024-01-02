Jan 2, 2024
St. Cloud Christmas tree pickup: Jan. 8 & 22
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — With the Christmas holiday over, some St. Cloud residents can get rid of their Christmas tree through a collection service.
The City of St. Cloud Public Works Department will be collecting Christmas trees on Monday, Jan. 8 and Monday, Jan. 22. Only St. Cloud residents who use the City’s refuse and recycling system are eligible.
For pickup, make sure to:
- Remove all decorations or other attachments.
- Attach a clear City yard waste bag to the tree and make it clearly visible to collection crews. A green bag is also acceptable. The bag can be tied to a branch or around the lower trunk.
- Place the three in a normal refuse collection area by 6 a.m. on either Monday.
Wreaths and trees with stands, lights, decorations or other attachments will not be accepted.
Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department.