St. Cloud City Council Discussing Lincoln Center and Other Topics Monday

KVSC staff report

The St. Cloud City Council has several public hearings at their meeting Monday, including a discussion requested by two council members about the Lincoln Center.

Image from Lincoln Center

Council members Carol Lewis and Mike Conway want to discuss the center, located at 630 Lincoln Avenue Southeast that serves the needs of the homeless in St. Cloud. The center uses a model of the homeless helping homeless that includes a Warming Center in the cold winter months. It has come under scrutiny by some community members and the organization is working to expand its services.

Other items on the agenda include the Copper Kitchen, formerly the Copper Lantern, requesting a wine and 3.2% liquor license, a discussion on road improvements and parking restrictions on West St. Germain Street from 10th to 12th Avenues.

Finally, the consent agenda looks to grant cannabinoid licenses to Buddha Glass on 14th Avenue Northeast and Smokin’ Monkey located on 33rd Avenue South.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall and can be viewed on Spectrum Cable channel 499 in St. Cloud.