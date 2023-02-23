Preview of St. Cloud City Council Monday Meeting

KVSC Staff Report

The St. Cloud City Council has a lighter agenda for their meeting on Monday, February 27th.

One of the items in the consent agenda is a resolution to authorize the city, on behalf of the police department, to begin a lease agreement for land and office space with the St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority.

Image: City of St. Cloud

The council approved purchasing the former LifeLink hangar, located at the airport, as part of its 2023 budget. The St. Cloud Police will use the space for training, operations and storage.

The lease is for 15 years with a right to renew for up to five years. The annual rent is just over $8,200 for the first year with a 3% annual increase.

The council meets Monday night at 6 p.m. at City Hall and the meeting is broadcast on Spectrum channel 181 in St. Cloud.