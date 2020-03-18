St. Cloud City Services Adjust Due to COVID-19

If you have business with the city of St. Cloud there are some changes underway due to COVID-19.

Starting today, March 18th anyone from the public who comes to City Hall will be directed to the Council Chambers.

The city states on its website the space is large enough for them to implement social distancing practices.

Mayor Kleis is also encouraging you to do as much of your city business online as possible. Some of those services include permits, utilities, parking tickets, burning permits, compost site permits and permits related to building projects.

Mayor Kleis is also holding and daily updates at 2 p.m. on the city’s planning and response to COVID-19. Those updates are posted on the city’s website as well. While some buildings may be closed to the public, departments continue to operate in the city.