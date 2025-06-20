St. Cloud Commemorates Juneteenth

By Dan Seeger / Station Manager

St. Cloud, Minn. — St. Cloud’s 28th Annual Juneteenth Celebration took place at Lake George Park on Thursday.

Organizers noted that St. Cloud is home to the oldest official city celebration of Juneteenth in the state of Minnesota.

Retired St. Cloud State University professor Dr. Robert Johnson has helped organize the city’s Juneteenth celebration from the very beginning. He says the long history of the event is a testament to the community that’s been developed over the years.

In addition to live music and dance performances, the celebration featured a dominoes tournament and a barbecue grill-off.