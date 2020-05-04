St. Cloud State University Cancels Lemonade Concert and Art Fair

By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A summer favorite for St. Cloud State University will not be held as scheduled due to COVID-19.

The planning committee for Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is moving the originally scheduled date of June 24th, to late this summer if conditions improve and recommendations allow for gatherings. The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is one of St. Cloud State University’s best-known campus traditions and marks the opening of the city’s “Granite City Days” community-wide event.

The committee is now working on a plan to share contact information for the 2020 art vendors. The goal is to allow community members to continue supporting local artists.

More information about the vendors and updates about the event will be posted on the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair website.