May 18, 2020
St. Cloud Continues Lake George Project
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The City of St. Cloud has announced that access to Lake George will be limited today.
The City is conducting water quality treatment tests as they continue their Lake George water quality improvement project. The City will be using aluminum sulfate to remove large concentrations of phosphorus in the lake, as well as remedy other phosphorus problems.
For more information on Lake George and the project, visit the City of St. Cloud’s website.