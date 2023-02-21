St. Cloud District 742, Sartell-St. Stephen 748, Sauk Rapids 47 Move to E-Learning Due to Storm

By Jo McMullen, KVSC reporter

Central MInnesota school districts are moving to E-Learning or Flex learning due to this week’s major winter storm.

St. Cloud School Distrcit 742, Sartell-St. Stephen District 748 and Sauk Rapids District 47 announced Wednesday and Thursday are E-Learning days for their students and staff. This means the school buildings and associated facilities will be closed.

At all of the schools the storm means there will be no :

School conferences that had been scheduled, they are canceled.

Adult Basic Education and Community Education classes are canceled.

Wednesday and Thursday, February 22 and 23 will be no before or after school programming, All activities are canceled, including practices and games and KIDSTOP is closed.

You should verify with your school’s website their policy on before and after school team practices and games as high school sports are approaching sectionals soon.