St. Cloud Entrepreneurs Inspire at TEDxStCloud

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, MN – Nearly 600 people filled the Paramount Center for the Arts on Thursday. Oct. 9 for TEDxStCloud, an “Illuminate”-themed event celebrating local innovation and community spirit.

St. Cloud entrepreneurs Stephen Rider and Clare Richards took the stage to share inspiring ideas rooted in service and connection.

Rider, co-founder of BuzzCare, spoke about using drone technology to deliver prescriptions to rural communities facing pharmacy closures.

Richards, founder and CEO of Impacks, focused on volunteerism as a way to combat loneliness and build stronger communities.

Both speakers earned enthusiastic applause for their talks, which reflected Central Minnesota’s creativity and compassion.

Organizers said this year’s TEDxStCloud highlighted how local ideas can make a difference far beyond the region.