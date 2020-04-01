St. Cloud Extends Parking Permits and Parking Meters Will Not be Enforced Until May 1

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed changes to parking enforcement in the city during his daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

These changes included two key things. Parking permits are being extended until May 1st and parking meters not being enforced until after May 1st. If you have a city permit, you do not need to do anything, just be aware that they will not expire until May 1st.

Patrol officers will still ticket and address safety issues, if you are blocking or being too close to a fire hydrant or crosswalk and handicap placard violations as examples.

If you have any questions about the new changes contact Parking Violations at 320-255-7209.