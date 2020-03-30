St. Cloud Fire Department Says Go Ahead with Your Fire Pit Fire

The St. Cloud Fire Department has announced that there will be no bans on recreational fires, so your family fires in the back yard fire pit are good to go.

Any burning restrictions that are currently in place, do not impact your recreational burning permit at this time. Make sure to still follow the rules on your permit and keep a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Cloud Fire Department will temporarily close administration to the public starting Friday, March 20, to comply with the most recent recommendations. The offices will still remain open by a small staff who will be able to answer voice mails at (320) 650-3500.

Any burning permits will be processed two times a week, and if you’re looking for an immediate permit, the fire department has more information online.