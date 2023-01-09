St. Cloud Home Has $40,000 in Fire Damages

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A St. Cloud home sustained nearly $40,000 in damages after a fire Friday night.

The St. Cloud Fire Department say no firefighters of community members were hurt during the fire located at 1008 10th Avenue South.

Reports note that the two-story house had smoke coming from the main floor kitchen. Firefighters then contained and put out the fire in the same room where the fire started.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal. Other agencies that helped assist include Mayo Ambulance.