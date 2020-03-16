St. Cloud Library and Regional Libraries To Close

The Great River Regional Library system is closing all libraries based on social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Communications & Development Assistant Julie Bouchie says all libraries are closing Monday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. through the end of March. Additionally, the Sartell GRRL2Go will no longer be available after 4 p.m. Monday.

The library is asking patrons to keep the items they currently have and not return any items at this time. All due dates and items on hold are extended through April 8 and will be extended as long as the libraries are closed.