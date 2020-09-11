St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Three Men Monday Morning

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A St. Cloud man was arrested by police on Friday after an incident that occurred on Monday morning in St. Cloud

Just after 2 a.m. on Monday, three men from St. Cloud were approached by the suspect who got into a verbal argument, which escalated into the suspect assaulting the three men and causing significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

One victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance and another received treatment the following day.

At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Tyree Overton of St. Cloud and he was arrested near the campus of St. Cloud State University by Campus Area Police Services.

Overton is currently being held for court pending charges of two counts of 3rd Degree Assault and one charge of 5th Degree Assault.

The case remains active and any witnesses to the incident are urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department.