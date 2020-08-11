St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Vehicle in Waite Park

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was recovered in St. Cloud on Saturday.

On Monday, the Waite Park Police Department were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in Waite Park.

The vehicle was found in an apartment parking lot located on County Road 74 in St. Cloud and was occupied by four men.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled and ran into a wooded area.

Officers set up a perimeter and a Stearns County Deputy located the suspect in the 2500 block of 41st Avenue South and took him into custody.

The man was booked into Stearns County Jail and was identified as 24-year-old Sahal Hassan of St. Cloud. The three other men involved in the incident were released at the scene.

The owner of the vehicle was called and informed that his vehicle was recovered.