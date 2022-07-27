St. Cloud Man Arrested On Charges Of Assaulting A Police Officer

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A St. Cloud man was arrested for allegedly punching a St. Cloud police officer Monday night.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. Monday night and found a man who had trespassed a business located in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South. Officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jahreese Rashard Fitzgerald for trespassing. Authorities say he punched the officer and ran away.

Jahreese Fitzgerald

Police set up a perimeter in the area, but are first were not to find him.

They later found Fitzgerald in the 1000 Block of 5th Avenue South and took him into custody without incident. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he is being held on charges of 4th degree assault, obstructing the legal process, fleeing on foot and trespassing.

The officer received minor injuries.