St. Cloud man arrested for growing illegal amount of marijuana

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at his house.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force searched a house in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

Upon searching the house, deputies found 23 marijuana plants, approximately 6 pounds of flower marijuana, and 2.5 pounds of marijuana concentrate.

Minnesota state statute allows for a total of 8 marijuana plants, with a maximum of 4 being mature.

Investigators also found 6 firearms and a felony amount of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Thirty-six-year-old Tyler Eisenschenk was taken to Sherburne County Jail pending multiple controlled substance charges.