St. Cloud Man Arrested Friday Night, Facing Gun and Drug Charges

KVSC Staff Report

A St. Cloud man was arrested last Friday and faces drug charges, being in possession of a handgun and obstructing his arrest.

St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says police were called around 8:45 a.m. to a residence in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast on a gun complaint on December 30th.

The caller said that a man was outside in that area pointing a handgun at a gray van. Officers found the suspect, 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman from St. Cloud, walking in the area. The caller confirmed with dispatch that Hortman was the suspect and that the gun was in his jacket. Hortman refused to listen to officer’s commands and tried to walk away after being told he was under arrest. The reports added at times he was putting his hands back towards his jacket pockets. Ultimately, police were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Officers found Hortman with a 9mm handgun in jacket pocket and 200 “Perc 30” or Fentanyl pills on him. The suspect does not have a permit to carry a gun license. He’s being held at the Benton County Jail for court on charges related to the possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun and the obstruction during the arrest.

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the the gray SUV that Hortman was reportedly pointing the gun at.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or visit Tri-County Crime Stoppers.