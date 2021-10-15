St. Cloud Man Arrested In Connection To A Moorhead Murder

Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Community Response Team and the U.S. Marshall’s Service arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a murder investigation in Moohead, MN.

Ibrahim Abdiaziz Isaac

Authorities say they arrested 29-year-old Ibrahim Abdiaziz Isaac of St. Cloud after he had an outstanding warrant for aiding and abetting a murder relating back to Moorhead, Minnesota September 10th.

Isaac was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. He faces 2nd degree aiding and abetting charges if charged.

The St. Cloud Police Department will not be giving any more information about the investigation. Any questions should be taken to the Moorhead Police Department.